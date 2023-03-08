MLT Dance Academy hosting social dance and dessert auction March 18

Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy and the ROCKSTARS Performing Group are hosting a social dance and dessert auction from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Mickey Corso Community Club House in Ballinger Park.

Dance performances and a short ballroom dance lesson will be followed by an open dance floor, snacks, drinks, crafts, raffle prizes and a silent dessert auction. All profits will go toward the MLT Dance Academy Scholarship Fund. This fund covers a percentage of enrollment fees and costume fees for families in need.

Tickets are available via Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. Cost is $10 per person and $20 per family of four.

For more information, contact Chloe Davenport at 425-640-3107 or at cdavenport@mltwa.gov.

The Mickey Corso Community Club House is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Mountlake Terrace.