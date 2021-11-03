MLT councilmembers consider state legislative agenda for 2022

City lobbyists updated the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Nov. 1 regular business meeting on what to expect during the Washington State Legislature’s 2022 session and reviewed a draft of the city’s legislative agenda.

Shelly Helder, a senior governmental affairs consultant for Gordon Thomas Honeywell, noted the legislative process is a two-year cycle and “substantial progress in advancing the city’s legislative priorities” had been made during the 2021 legislative session.

Accomplishments included receiving $800,000 toward the Hall Creek restoration project at Ballinger Park — that was the full amount requested and to date Washington State has contributed $1 million to the undertaking. The city was also awarded $1.2 million toward Phase 2 of the Main Street Revitalization Project, which brought the state’s overall contribution to $4.91 million for the project.

“Even though the 2021 Legislature convened virtually, I think it’s safe to say that that did not limit the city’s ability to advance your legislative priorities,” Helder said.

Looking ahead, the 2022 session will be a short 60-day session since it’s the second year of the legislature’s biennium. “The state’s budget cycle aligns with the legislative cycle, so they won’t be adopting new budgets,” she told the council. “But they’ll be adopting amendments to the existing budgets.”

Helder noted the legislature left its last session with “a pretty healthy reserve” in the operating budget and recent projections indicate that state revenues “are forecasted to increase even more than they had anticipated.” As a result, Helder said expenditures are expected to be made out of the supplemental operating budget.

The supplemental capital budget is approximately $80 million, which she characterized as “relatively small,” and so the projects it funds “are likely going to be smaller than we’ve historically seen” for those appropriations, she explained. “They’ll prioritize projects that have some type of emergency component to them,” which can’t wait until the next year, she said. In addition, communities that didn’t receive funding in the first year of the biennium are generally given preference.

Helder said the transportation budget “is the most constrained in terms of funding availability, but there are active conversations about a transportation revenue package.”

Four topics she expected to be “highly discussed” during the upcoming legislative session include a transportation revenue package, criminal justice reform, the Washington Supreme Court’s Blake decision, and the Washington State Growth Management Act.

There are ongoing negotiations concerning the adoption of a transportation revenue package and conversations have progressed to discussions of what those revenues would fund. Helder said that particularly among members of the House of Representatives, there has been a growing interest to allocate more of the new revenue to grant programs rather than a project list. However, the Senate has been taking a more traditional approach that creates a specific list of projects to be funded. Helder anticipated that a compromise will yield some sort of hybrid solution.

She said that public safety and police reform discussions will attempt to clarify “some confusion around interpretation and consistency in implementation throughout the state” regarding more than a dozen public safety bills enacted during the last legislative session.

Some of the clarifications, Helder said, have been identified and include law enforcement’s use of force and community caretaking — subject to reasonable care in specific circumstances — such as behavioral health interventions, assisting fire and EMS services, and child protective custody cases and court orders.

“As the law was written last year there’s been confusion over whether (police) force is legally able to be used in those circumstances,” she noted. “The goal of this conversation is truly to clarify the legislative intent of the laws that passed last year. It’s very clear that it’s not a rehashing of the policy decisions that were made.”

Helder added that another topic identified is “that all less-than-lethal alternatives are acceptable — there’s some confusion over potentially conflicting bills that passed last year.”

She anticipated the legislature will continue to discuss its response to the Washington State Supreme Court’s Blake decision that struck down the state’s main drug possession law. Current law is that possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor, whereas prior to the court’s decision it was a felony.

“The legislature’s actions after the decision meant that there are now requirements for diversion to treatment before there can be prosecution of that misdemeanor,” Helder said. As a result, it’s “not likely to revisit that policy decision, but they are likely to discuss enhancements to treatment options or funding for jails to administer medication-assisted treatment or funding from municipal courts. In other words, the parts of the system that are being impacted as a result of the decisions that they made last session.”

Finally, she said it was expected there would be movement on some bills related to the state’s Growth Management Act, several of which had made significant progress in 2021 “but didn’t get across the finish line.” Many of those had been put on hold so legislators could learn more before making a corresponding policy decision. A legislature-directed workgroup will make its recommendations on possible changes during the upcoming session.

“We expect a pretty robust policy discussion, which I think will bring forward policies that we’ve seen in several years before that are growing in interest among legislators,” Helder said. “Policies that preempt local control on land-use zoning and for the last several years it’s been an effort to increase density to help address the state’s shortage.”

She added that some legislative proposals floated in the past would mandate that single-family zones shall authorize duplexes or triplexes. “I do think there’s going to be increased momentum for these types of proposals,” she said. “The policy argument is no longer just a matter of shortage of housing, it’s also that in some cases those zoning decisions, not necessarily in Mountlake Terrace, but in other places in the country were rooted in systemic racism and have resulted in inequities that have continued to today.”

The city’s legislative agenda would support density and traffic-oriented development decisions made at the local level. “We don’t want the state to come in and tell us what needs to be done and particularly to take away the work that’s already been done,” Helder said. It would oppose any proposals that would undermine city decisions made regarding the Town Center Plan.

She noted that in past conversations with legislators about that plan — how it approached community engagement throughout the development process in order to achieve the intended goals — “they often say, ‘Well that’s great, now if only other cities would choose to do the same thing.’ So Mountlake Terrace is definitely an example of what the state would like to see occur in other communities,” she said.

Proposed changes to the City of Mountlake Terrace’s updated draft legislative agenda for 2022 include removing a request for Hall Creek restoration funds since those were previously approved.

Helder said the request for Main Street Revitalization Project funds will change to “focus on the opportunity that’s available through the development of a transportation revenue package,” and its discussions about providing grant funding rather for specific projects. The benefit of a policy shift to funding programs rather than projects “is that it could provide more consistent and predictable funding for the completion of the Main Street Project,” she noted, adding that she also thought it would compete well with other programs in such a potential funding pot.

The city’s legislative agenda also includes a new statement on specific policy areas concerning alternative public works contracting for when cities hire contractors to complete public works projects. It will support bills to make those policies more useful for local agencies as a means to increase efficiencies and achieve cost savings.

Another new statement is about utility assistance. “During the pandemic, many utility customers fell behind on their bills and utility providers are kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place of the obligation to collect on past due balances and the desire to provide assistance to customers that aren’t able to pay,” Helder said. “Many utility providers, including the City of Mountlake Terrace, have dedicated federal funding to grant programs, but there are challenges with this as a single solution to this problem – and notably for Mountlake Terrace federal dollars are specifically exempt from being used toward water utilities.”

An effort is currently underway at the state level to allocate state resources directly to utility providers to help offset the financial impact of customer arrearages. “That’s an effort that we’ll be engaged in and supporting since it will directly benefit Mountlake Terrace ratepayers,” she added.

Several councilmembers voiced that it was important for the council to have continued opportunities throughout the upcoming session to engage in discussions and provide their feedback as legislative proposals take shape and change. Policies adjustments involving the Growth Management Act, land use/zoning decisions and transportation revenues were each noted as being particularly significant.

The council was generally in support of the draft agenda’s direction and many also expressed their gratitude for the grant funding secured during the previous legislative session.

In other business Monday night, City Manager Scott Hugill told the council that 84% of staff have submitted verification “of at least having started, if not being fully vaccinated, or having applied for a medical or religious exemption. City employees have until Nov. 12 to turn in paperwork confirming they have either started the vaccination process, completed that process, or have an exemption. “So we are on pace” with the upcoming deadline, Hugill noted.

Councilmembers also unanimously approved an amendment to supplement the contract with KPG for design work on Phase 2 of the Main Street Revitalization Project. The second phase is currently in the right-of-way and design stage of construction that will occur on 56th Avenue West between 236th Street Southwest and 220th Street Southwest.

The contract amendment provides up to $601,020 in additional funds to address various changes and updates in order to finish the design work. The design efforts also support the completion of right-of-way acquisition for Phase 2 that was recently authorized.

Since work on the Main Street project first began in 2014, several of the Phase 2 design elements completed have changed. Those include an update of the Town Center Master Plan with two additional future traffic signals and direction for a “gateway” feature at the northern entrance to the Town Center on 56th Avenue West, changes to the city’s current best design practices, recent survey work conducted and geotechnical analysis for roadway structures.

These specific design change and update efforts are funded in part by $360,000 from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The additional $241,020 of the not-to-exceed fee will be funded using either Transportation Benefit District or Traffic Impact Fee funds. Both funding sources are dedicated to completing the Main Street project and have current balances in excess of that amount.

