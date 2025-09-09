MLT Council to review urban forest plan, city branding, DEI strategy Sept. 11

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a work session on Sept. 11.

Councilmembers will:

Review the Urban Forest Management Plan and ordinance.

Review a professional services agreement with All Together, LLC, for citywide branding, placemaking and marketing strategy to draw new interest from investors, businesses, and residents.

Hear about asset management practices related to property management.

Review the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan.

Full agenda is available on the city’s website.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 11, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.