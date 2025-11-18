MLT Council to review mid-biennial budget, property tax levy, water tower improvements Nov. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Nov. 20, will review, hold a public hearing and vote on the biennial 2025-26 budget, which was approved on Nov. 14.

The Council will also:

Holding a public hearing, review and vote on an ordinance to adopt a 1% property tax levy increase. With an estimated 2026 assessed value of about $5.48 billion and roughly $16.9 million in new construction, a 1% levy increase would generate an additional $33,235.

Review and vote on an ordinance to adopt franchise agreement with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) that allows PSE to conduct their gas distribution business within the City Right of Way. The original franchise agreement was approved by City Council in 1982. This new franchise agreement and ordinance will be in place for 25 years.

Review an on-call engineering agreement with Parametrix for water tower improvements.

Review an agreement with Recreation and Conservation Office for Evergreen Playfield No. 4.

Hear a presentation on the City’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 20, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.