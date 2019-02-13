MLT council set to swear in Steve Woodard, discuss funding for consultants during Feb. 14 meeting

Meeting on Valentine’s Day, the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to swear in newly appointed Councilmember Steve Woodard to the Position No. 2 council seat left vacant with the death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith in December. The council appointed Woodard to the position Feb. 9 after interviewing 11 applicants for the open seat.

Also on the Thursday, Feb. 14 work/study session agenda is review of the following items:

-A draft agreement between the city and the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation to put on the 2019 3rd of July celebration, again over Lake Ballinger.

-Professional services agreements with three consultants connected to the Town Center project, now that the project’s complete scope of work has been identified. The proposal includes retaining the services of Bill Trimm as the project coordinator, MAKERS Architecture for assistance in creating new development and design standards, and BERK Consulting, Inc. to provide a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement and amendments to the city’s Planned Action Code.

-A 2019 professional services agreement with BHC Consulting, LLC that will allow city staff “to provide expedited plan review for those developers willing to pay extra fees for faster turn-around review time,” the city’s agenda memo states. BHC will also provide “additional expertise in reviewing more complex structural details that are associated with some complex development projects,” the memo says. -The 2019 Federal Legislative Agenda. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., second floor. You can see the complete agenda here.