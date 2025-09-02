MLT Council to learn about World Cup preparations, vote on city measures Sept. 4

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hear a presentation on the preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Sept. 4 meeting.

The council will also:

Hold a public hearing before approving a property annexation petition for 24229 48th Ave.

Vote on a resolution to accept transportation funds from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Review and vote on new business license requirements.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 4, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.