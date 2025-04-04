MLT Council picks William Paige Jr. to fill vacant Position 3 seat

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday meeting chose William Paige Jr. to fill the council’s vacant Position 3 seat.

After an extended executive session and three rounds of voting, the council chose Paige for the position, which was left vacant following the resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan .

The Position 3 seat was held by Doug McCardle from 2009 until 2022, when he resigned.

Paige and Paine-Donovan were two of 13 people who applied for appointment to Position 3 opening in January 2023. Paige is the only one of those candidates to return for another try.

Rory Paine-Donovan, who was appointed in January 2023 and was elected to the seat in November 2023, resigned in February 2025.

Paige has a bachelor’s degree in speech and communications from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He works for the Shoreline School District.

A Mountlake Terrace Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commissioner since 2020, Paige has represented the community at events such as Welcoming Week, the annual tree lighting, the Tour de Terrace and the city’s first Juneteenth celebration, along with events in neighboring cities.

Paige will be sworn in during the April 10 council meeting.