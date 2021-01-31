MLT Council honors outgoing City Attorney Greg Schrag, reviews Willow Glenn Townhomes proposal

The Mountlake Terrace City Council honored retiring City Attorney Greg Schrag, approved a contract for his replacement and received the performance measures of city departments from the second half of 2020 during its Jan. 28 work/study session.

Councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution honoring Schrag for his dedicated public service of nearly 30 years to the city. He also received from the city a framed copy of the resolution and a piece of glass art. Unbeknownst to Schrag, the city gave those items to members of his family beforehand — both to maintain social distancing protocols during the virtual sendoff and also surprise him.

City staff determined that during his many years as city attorney, Schrag had attended over 700 City Council meetings, reviewed 413 council resolutions — equaling 49% of the total resolutions adopted in the city’s history — and reviewed 827 council ordinances, which is about 30% of the city’s total ordinances.

Honoring Schrag was about more than accumulated time and numbers. Those who recognized him during the meeting said they felt he had functioned as a lifeline to city staff and leadership teams with his advice on procedural matters, legal requirements, new state and federal legislation. Schrag was commended for his contribution in numerous other legal matters, such as reviewing contracts and interlocal agreements, assisting with public records requests, representing the city on legal claims and hearings, and ensuring the city’s business is conducted in a timely manner.

The adopted resolution notes that he consistently demonstrated the highest commitment to integrity, justice and public service through his guidance, knowledge, and legal expertise.

City Manager Scott Hugill said he appreciated the wisdom and oversight Schrag provided, “in addition to the hundreds of hours that he doesn’t bill us for work, he just doesn’t even bill us for the time.”

Another example of Schrag’s value to the city, Hugill said, involved ongoing environmental mitigation efforts at the former site of the Time Oil fuel station once located at 242nd Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West. The company was ordered to clean up the site but had since gone bankrupt. The identified potential buyer of the property allegedly would be required to perform the mitigation. However, due to the declared bankruptcy, if nobody ended up purchasing the lot it would then “fall to the city to clean up this property if its abandoned,” Hugill said.

During the recent bankruptcy proceedings involving multiple state and federal entities, Hugill said that Schrag’s attention to detail identified “a million-to-one shot” in which the city would ultimately be responsible for those efforts. Upon further review by the parties involved, it was determined that Schrag was in fact correct and the language of the agreement was subsequently changed so the city wouldn’t potentially be on the hook for cleaning up the property.

Schrag thanked the council and staff for the framed resolution, saying he was “humbled by your kind words” and thankful to serve so long as city attorney, which he described as a “pleasure and an honor.”

“I know the future of Mountlake Terrace is bright in large part due to the outstanding efforts of the council, the city manager and the staff,” he said. “Although I will be enjoying retirement, I’m look forward to seeing all the new development, the growth and the progress the city will be experiencing in the coming years; particularly now in light of light rail knocking at our door.”

In related business, councilmembers unanimously approved a contract with the Kenyon Disend law firm to replace Schrag in providing city attorney services. The council does not typically take formal action at its work/study sessions, but staff had requested approval of the contract so it could be in effect by Feb. 1, the day following Schrag’s official retirement. The council had given approval at its last such session for Hugill to negotiate a contract with the Issaquah-based law firm.

Hillary Evans will be the firm’s designated attorney for Mountlake Terrace and will provide a minimum of two half-days each week at City Hall, or remotely during the pandemic, for meeting with city staff. She will not charge the city for her travel time and any change in the firm’s hourly rates must be identified by Sept. 1 before taking effect the following calendar year. The contract is for an indefinite period but can be terminated by either party with a 90 days’ notice.

In other business, Associate Planner Kevin Johnson provided the council with an overview of the proposed Willow Glenn Townhomes subdivision in advance of a public hearing scheduled for its Feb. 16 business meeting. The properties intended for development consist of five single-family residential lots located mid-block between 238th and 240th Street Southwest on 55th Avenue West. The proposal calls for those existing houses to be demolished, with nearly one-acre lot of the combined properties then subdivided into 40 townhome lots across six buildings, with the same number of on-site parking spaces.

Some on the council expressed concern about potential traffic impacts from the added residences. Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle asked if a traffic impact study had been conducted. Johnson said one had been completed, and it determined “that the impacts from the increase in lots does not drop any of the affected intersections below the city-approved level of service for those intersections.”

Councilmember Erin Murray inquired about the scope of such traffic studies. “When there’s multiple projects that are in various stages of development,” she asked, “are those looked at, at the same time as they are doing those traffic studies to take those into consideration?” City staff present said that traffic engineering isn’t their area of expertise, so they deferred providing discussion of an answer until the next council meeting.

Murray said she felt that would be helpful “because there are several projects going on in a similar area,” and if once those are all potentially complete, it would be good to know whether that would have a significant impact on area traffic needs .

The council also received city departments’ performance measures for the second half of 2020. A common theme across all five departments was the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz said that even with event cancellations and social distancing measures, his department had experienced one of its biggest increases in casual park attendance. “As long as I’ve been here, I’ve never seen so many people out in the parks in general,” he said. He speculated that with so many people staying home, business closures and restaurant and store capacity limits, “there’s really nothing else to do,” which inspired residents to get exercise outdoors.

Attendance numbers for city recreation and swimming programs, facility rentals and sporting events were way down because the facilities were closed throughout much of the year, Betz said.

Volunteer hours with the department’s parks and property management services were similarly affected. The city was able to address several maintenance projects throughout the city during the facility closures, said Parks Services and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch.

Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn said her department “had a very good year” in terms of both permit activity and the overall value of those projects finalized in 2020. She cited an uptick in both home improvement and major development projects. Osborn said many of the large development projects are associated with the light rail service coming to the Mountlake Terrace in 2024.

The average home value in Mountlake Terrace “continued increasing at a rapid pace” last year, Osborn said. She attributed that to a variety of factors, including lack of housing supply, low interest rates, and the desire to build in the community due to light rail, which “is changing the face of our city,” she said.

Among the items Public Works Director Eric LaFrance highlighted were the 450 city road miles cleaned by street sweeping, which he said netted “13 truck and tractor loads” worth of material removed. That represents “a lot of pollution and soil that we’re catching on the street rather than having to pump it out” at a greater cost to the city later, when it would end up in storm sewers and catch basins, LaFrance said.

The public works director explained that the 2019 increase in city utility rates had allowed his department to hire additional staff, which led to more regular cleaning efforts meant to maintain infrastructure – efforts that will save money later, he said.

He also pointed out that the fleet management fund, which is used to maintain city vehicles, had experienced a significant increase in time billed to provide such services on a contract basis to other entities such as the City of Shoreline. Additionally, engineering services has been “really busy” with ongoing major construction projects and developments, such as the redevelopment of Main Street and the Sound Transit light rail extension.

Community relations department highlights mainly focused on helping the community throughout the pandemic. Community Relations Director Virginia Clough cited activities such as giving out masks to residents both in-person and by mail, raising awareness of small business grants available, publicizing COVID-19 free testing events in the area, and a city-sponsored pop-up food pantry last August.

The city council will hold its next regular business meeting Feb. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. See the agenda here.

— By Nathan Blackwell