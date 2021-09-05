MLT council discusses updates to fire and building codes, raises for non-union workers

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 2 work/study session discussed making changes to the city’s building and fire codes, and possible cost-of-living adjustments for non-represented city employees.

The proposed changes to the municipal code are based on recent updates to the International Building and Fire Codes adopted by Washington state and recommendations from city staff and South County Fire. Mountlake Terrace has some specific local requirements in the municipal code that are proposed to be updated. In addition, the city has been coordinating with South County Fire’s efforts to achieve consistency in the fire codes for all jurisdictions in South Snohomish County.

If approved, the city’s code would then reference the latest edition of the state’s building and fire codes, which is needed to remain compliant with state and local requirements. Among the multiple state building code requirements would be an increase in energy efficiency. The local code would also be amended to change references to the Community Business Downtown zone (BC/D) to the Town Center (TC) zoning districts.

The updated fire codes would provide for a variety of increased safety measures including lowering the minimum square footage requirement for installing automatic sprinkler systems in the ceilings of new construction. It proposes to reduce the square footage from its current requirement for one-family and two-family dwellings and townhomes that are 4,000 square feet or greater, down to include structures built that are 3,000 square feet or more. The number of attached dwelling units required to install sprinklers in new buildings would also drop from five to three.

Other proposed updates include amendments to allow fire ladder access to the interior courtyards of condos and apartments, and requiring that a fire hydrant is in closer proximity to a fire department connection than the current standard of 100 feet. The latter is too great of a distance for South County Fire’s 4-inch hoses, requiring outside doors that provide access to fire sprinkler riser rooms and fire alarm control panels in buildings. The proposed changes would also grant fire officials the authority to require increased minimum access widths when those are inadequate for fire and rescue operations, or decrease minimum widths when other fire protection measures are provided.

Assistant Fire Marshal Karl Fitterer said that lowering the sprinkler regulation would provide added safety for residences and fire personnel. Sprinklers can provide time for residents to exit the property and for firefighters to extinguish the fire. The safety measure can also help compensate for the added fuel loads that are common in modern residences. He added that fires tend to burn significantly quicker now as compared to 40 years ago, due to the types of fabrics and materials currently used in furniture, carpeting and other items usually found throughout households.

Another benefit of the sprinkler systems cited was the peace of mind for property owners and lower insurance premiums. It was also noted that in the modern systems only the effected sprinkler head goes off and not the entire system, which could occur in the past.

Fitterer estimated that the lowered requirement to install the automatic sprinkler systems would add approximately $2-$2.50 in costs per square foot when constructing residences of 3,000 square feet or greater. He added that standardization of the code for all cities that South County Fire serves would help by making it more uniform for developers, city staff, contractors and fire personnel. The city codes in Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood — which are served by South County Fire — all incorporate the lowered requirement.

While acknowledging the safety enhancements provided by the sprinklers, some councilmembers voiced concerns regarding how the added expense might affect the cost of new affordable housing. However, Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, who is a real estate agent, noted that 10 houses greater than 3,000 square feet had recently been sold in Mountlake Terrace, and all of those were purchased for more than $1 million.

Interim Building Official Matthew Gisle added that in 2020 the city had 21 applications to build new single-family residences and only two of those would have been required to have sprinklers under the lowered regulation. And every townhome built that year opted to install the sprinkler systems.

There will be a public hearing and subsequent vote on adoption of the municipal code changes at the Tuesday, Sept. 7 city council meeting.

In a followup to prior discussions, the council also considered providing cost-of-living adjustments for the approximately 60 city employees who aren’t represented by a labor union. The conversation began last fall when the council adopted the annual salary schedule, which sets the pay ranges for both union and non-union city positions during the following calendar year.

The 2021 salaries for union positions, which were determined by collective bargaining agreements, provided for a 2.75% wage increase over the previous year. At that time, non-union positions received a 1% salary adjustment for this year amid economic uncertainty because of the pandemic.

When the salary schedule was adopted, the council asked that the cost-of-living adjustment for those non-union positions be revisited at a later date when there was a clearer picture of the city’s finances.

Typically when determining wages and salary ranges for non-represented city positions, the council has considered the wage adjustments in the city’s two collective bargaining agreements with employees represented by unions. This includes reviewing changes in the consumer price index for the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, staff pay ranges in cities with a similar population size and other comparable factors such as assessed values and municipal budgets.

City Manager Scott Hugill had previously recommended the council consider tacking on an additional 1% increase to the salary schedules for non-union employees this year, noting that the increase in salaries and salary-related benefits would cost approximately $66,000 in the first year. Such a move would then help bring those salaries closer to such positions in comparable cities and also bring them in line with what the city pays its union-represented workers, and it would assist with recruiting and retaining employees.

If approved, the increase would equate to non-represented employees receiving an overall 2% cost-of-living adjustment for this year. The added adjustment for the entire year would then be calculated retroactively so as to be paid out proportionately over the remainder of 2021.

Councilmembers have generally been supportive of the proposal in the past, but also noted it would be helpful for them to see the long-range financial projections of how such an increase would be compounded over the next several years when factoring in future annual cost-of-living adjustments.

Hugill provided the council with data showing that a 1% adjustment each year over the course of the city’s six-year financial forecast would result in an additional payroll cost of nearly $407,000 in 2027. The accumulated six-year cost of that adjustment would be approximately $1.4 million.

He noted that every six-year financial forecast accounts for the costs of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), inflation and other factors. “So when we apply this COLA to your six-year financial forecast you stay within your parameters, it doesn’t take you off of where you are for your goals,” Hugill said. He also added that funds from the American Rescue Plan Act provide the city with options it could use to replace revenues lost during the COVID-19 pandemic if the council were to decide they wanted to use some of the money for that purpose.

The councilmembers all remained supportive of providing the 1% adjustment and some also expressed an interest in exploring a potential 1.75% increase to the salary schedules for non-union employees this year so as to provide equity with the cost-of-living adjustment that those who are represented received. A majority of the council said it would be helpful to see more information about the long-term financial impacts from such an increase, including salary charts and a comparison of its costs relative to those from the recommended 1% raise.

The city council will hold its next regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. It will include a discussion about the city’s use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. See the agenda and information for watching/participating online here.

— By Nathan Blackwell