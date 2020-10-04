MLT Council considers extension of interim City Hall lease due to delays in Civic Campus construction

Mountlake Terrace will be receiving additional pandemic funding, may soon officially have an adopt-a-park program and is seeking an extension to its lease agreement for the interim City Hall due to delays in the Civic Campus construction project. The MLT City Council discussed these issues during its work/study session on Oct. 1 and will vote on the latter two measures at the council’s next meeting on Oct. 5.

The council in July unanimously approved a contract with the State of Washington for up to $647,000 in coronavirus relief funds. The money is available as part of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act on a reimbursement basis as long as the expenses are directly connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state previously required cities to end spending related to the CARES Act program by Oct. 31, 2020 and submit any expenses for reimbursement by November 15 in order to ensure that it could submit paperwork to the federal government by the required deadline at the end of this year.

In addition to helping with city expenses, the council identified as priorities the distribution of face masks and hand sanitizer to residents and businesses, providing grants to local businesses, and contracting with nonprofit organizations to assist residents with unpaid essential bills and food delivery from food banks to people who are either homebound or at higher risk to travel.

City Manager Scott Hugill informed councilmembers that the state announced in September it would be increasing allocations for cities and extending the timeline for using those funds. Subsequently, Mountlake Terrace is eligible to receive almost $324,000 in additional CARES Act funds and the timeline for their use has been extended one month, to Nov. 30.

He said the city had spent approximately $350,000 of the funds’ previous total on its various relief efforts and that the majority of this amount was used by the city for workplace safety measures, technology for remote work, and to cover the cost of unemployment claims after the city laid off over 115 employees. Most of those layoffs were in the Recreation & Parks Department due to closure of the Recreation Pavilion because of the pandemic, Hugill said.

Hugill updated the council on those programs being coordinated with nonprofit organizations. He said that while the food deliveries were going fine, helping residents with unmet bills “has been a bit of a challenge.” This was mainly due, he said, to applicants “not following through” with the required paperwork to support their requests for assistance. Hugill cautioned that it may just take some additional time, “because it’s only been a couple of weeks since they’ve been up and running on this” bill relief program.

The city has also asked the nonprofits about ideas for changing or expanding the program because of the additional funds and time for their use that the state has made available. Feedback indicated that a lot of the requests received asked for rent assistance. Earlier this year the state had made rent relief funds available and enacted a temporary moratorium on evictions. Once that moratorium ends many people behind on rent could be facing eviction. Hugill said the nonprofits recommended identifying and contracting with an organization, possibly Volunteers of America, that was used to helping people establish re-payment programs with landlords for back rent owed.

He asked the council for its thoughts and any other program ideas councilmembers might have that city staff could further research. Many councilmembers expressed support for the rent assistance payment plan possibility. Additional ideas included exploring ways to help residents with child care costs, increasing outdoor seating or crowd accommodations in the city, the possibility of purchasing winter coats for local children, looking into whether the city could fund hotel vouchers for vulnerable people during winter months, and exploring what help the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center may need.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore summarized her thoughts on relief: “Any way we could help as many people as possible, it would be fantastic.”

The council will vote at Monday night’s meeting on a resolution to approve an adopt-a-park program. Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz told councilmembers that the department’s advisory commission and city staff had previously identified the need and recommended an updated policy to assist in expanding volunteer efforts at city parks. This would help to manage volunteers in a more uniform manner and specify the official recognition received by those groups and individuals. He said the department typically averages over 2,000 hours of volunteer activities annually, which is comparable to one full-time employee.

Ken Courtmanch, the city’s parks and property superintendent, said that volunteer hours had dropped off significantly this year due to the pandemic. He said because of past success, the intent of the new program is to keep it similar to the previous volunteer process while also “expanding the possibilities for businesses and other sponsors to take part.”

If enacted, those who are interested in adopting a park would contact the city and then receive an application along with rules and safety guidelines. City staff would work with applicants to identify the types of projects available or needed at the park that they are interested in adopting.

The program identifies what facilities can be adopted, who can adopt a park and what specific activities volunteers are allowed to do. Betz said that most areas of the city’s parks are available for adoption by local individual, businesses, schools and organizations. Tasks typically carried out by volunteers include “painting and cleaning, planting and maintenance of landscape areas, cleaning of picnic areas and playgrounds, as well as donating funds or services,” he said.

Courtmanch said a benefit of the program, if enacted, is that groups could then “complete scheduled volunteer efforts on their own without the need for us to bring in staff during off hours.” All work performed would be subject to city staff inspection to ensure it meets standards and after verification then recognition would be provided.

Councilmembers also considered City Manager Hugill’s recommendation to extend the current lease term on the interim City Hall at the Redstone building for an additional year through February 2021 due to delays in the Civic Campus project. Construction was expected to be completed by the end of this year and the lease agreement for the building had reflected that timeline.

Allied Construction, the contractor for the project, began submitting claims to the city in June seeking additional contract time and payment totaling approximately $1.1 million. Five claims have been submitted, four of which have been rejected, with one still under review. According to the city, the claims have been rejected because they stem from Allied’s own actions. After rejection, Allied filed for mediation to address those claims and also began showing in the project schedule that construction would go beyond the original timeline of the contract — indicating a completion date of mid-February 2021.

Hugill said because of the adjusted timeline and mediation process, the city would need more time in their lease of the Redstone building. The mediation is not expected to take place until December or January, which would not allow for adequate notice to Redstone about extending the lease. Hugill said there’s a window in the current lease for an extension and that while the city would like to be out of the building by the end of this year, “we cannot assume that’s going to happen.”

Additionally, the council heard from City Clerk Virginia Olsen that one member of the recently appointed Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission had to resign because the member is moving out of the city. The commission is made up of seven community members and the council will appoint a replacement at its next meeting.

The council also delayed determining its liaison to the commission because Councilmember Bryan Wahl was not in attendance for most of the work/study session. The council was told that he might be late, and at one point he appeared on screen, but attempts to confirm he could speak or interact with the meeting’s participants went unanswered.

A resolution stating support for city law enforcement was pulled back from Monday’s meeting. Councilmember Rick Ryan had recently requested that the council consider a resolution supporting Mountlake Terrace law enforcement, similar to a statement by the Snohomish County Council in response to the September shooting of two sheriff deputies in California.

While all members of the council expressed their definitive support for the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, several wanted additional time to consider the specific wording of the resolution. At issue was the reference to an incident that wasn’t local and determining whether local examples should also be included. The additional time allowed by temporarily tabling the resolution will allow for “further discussion and wordsmithing,” said Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle.

A motion to delay the resolution was passed by a vote of 5-1, with Councilmember Ryan dissenting.

The council’s agenda for Monday night’s meeting can be viewed here.

— By Nathan Blackwell