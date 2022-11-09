MLT council begins its dive into 2023-2024 biennial budget; more meetings this week

Starting this week, the Mountlake Terrace City Council begins considering the city’s proposed biennial budget for 2023 and 2024. The process began Monday night with Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton delivering his budget presentation to the council.

“Overall, the financial picture for 2023 and 2024 is steady, and our administration has delivered a budget which is relatively stable through 2027,” Clifton said. The proposed budget includes using approximately $500,000 of the city’s $5.4 million remaining federal ARPA allocation, along with adding “a few necessary poisions or programs or projects” using general fund dollars, Clifton added.

“The proposed biennial budget reflects our continued drive to support a relatively high quality of life available here while also recognizing that global, national and regional conditions may significantly impact some of our revenue sources,” Clifton said. “Because of this uncertainty and inflationary factors, the proposed budget is limited in its growth while maintaining core responsibilities and council goals.”

Clifton also noted that the proposed budget “continues the path started in 2016, to ensure the council is making the community’s vision happen, rather than waiting for it to happen.”

The public will have a chance to learn more details of the various department budget proposals during two meetings this week — at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. There will also be two public hearings — one at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 on 2023 revenue sources, including property taxes, and the other at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, when the council is also scheduled to adopt the proposed 2023-2024 budget. Depending on council deliberations, that approval could occur at a future meeting in December. Under state law, the budget must be adopted by Dec. 31.

What follows is a chart summarizing the department proposals:

City Council and Manager 2023 2024 Fund Contracting with consultant to assist the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission with its work plan, events and meetings. $30,000 $30,000 ARPA Funding for an IT strategic plan and structural evaluation consultant $75,000 ARPA Creation of a communications manager

(The city currently has a communications specialist; this position would not be funded.) $39,036 $40,616 General Fund (GF) Police E-Bike package (bikes, rack, training, uniforms, maintenance) $30,000 $15,000 GF New community services officer (This would be created by combining two part-time cadet positions into one.) $13,516 $13,921 ARPA Human Resources 2023 2024 Fund Consultant for a salary survey $40,000 GF

Parks and Recreation 2023 2024 Fund City matching funds for the Child Care Stabilization Grant and Workforce Grant, (This would be used for recruitment and retention for existing child care staffing expenses.) $123,000 ARPA Add a special event coordinator position. This position would assist with communications, planning, coordinating and implementing city/community events. It would also work with the new communications manager position. Clifton said this job, funded for two years with ARPA money, would allow the city to rebuild community events impacted by the COVID pandemic and also oversee volunteer recruitment. $84,708 $87,249 ARPA Dedicated scholarship fund (ages 0-17) for camps & classes/ Currently limited to $50/quarter. Provide assistance to more families $10,000 $10,000 ARPA Independence Day celebration $20,000 $20,000 GF Toro 72″ Rotary Mower $35,000 011 – (GF) Public Works 2023 2024 Fund Camera Van with extension ability $380,000 410 Emergency Response trailer $7,000 411 30″ Asphalt Zipper $180,000 111 – $18,000 410 – $54,000 411 – $108,000 PW Shelf Stock $50,000 $51,000 111 – $10,000 410 – $10,000 411 – $20,000 511 – $10,000 Diagnostic vehicle electronics scanner $10,000 511 New Maintenance Worker 1 positio $89,962 $96,312 111 (GF) Mechanic Overlap — For training purposes, the city proposes hiring a mechanic to work for one year alongside the shops mechanic, who is retiring $104,176 $15,409 511 Total ARPA Funding $336,224 $141,170