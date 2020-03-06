MLT Council approves PNT Townhomes proposal; special meeting set for March 7

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its March 2 business meeting approved a proposal from Tukwila-based Summit Townhomes to build three townhome buildings on 56th Avenue West just north of 230th Street Southwest.

Each building will have five to six units, which are described as live/work flex space townhomes.

Under the approved plan, the existing single-family homes and other existing structures located at 22902, 22904 and 22906 56th Ave. W. will be demolished and the .56-acre parcel will be subdivided into 16 lots.

The developer will provide for 29 parking spaces — six more than city code requires. The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission reviewed the proposal and recommended council approval. The council heard an overview of the proposal during its Feb. 18 business meeting.

No one testified about the proposal during a public hearing that was held before the council approved the project.

The council’s next meeting will be this Saturday, March 7, when counclmembers will review goals and objectives for 2020-2021. The special meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

In addition to reviewing the goals and work plan, the council will review and discuss the city’s 2019 Community Satisfaction Survey, Six-Year Financial Forecast, unfunded Capital Improvement Plan and Council Strategic Plan.