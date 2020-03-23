MLT Concern for Neighbors Food Bank temporarily shuts down after volunteer with COVID-19 dies

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace, which has been open during the current COVID-19 outbreak, announced that there would be no food distribution on Tuesday, March 24, due to a volunteer that had tested positive to COVID-19 passing away on Saturday.

The food bank’s Executive Director Mike Begeman made the announcement on the Concern for Neighbors Facebook page Sunday.

“Things are moving fast during these challenging times,” the announcement began. “Sadly, I was informed late Saturday night that one of our volunteers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away Saturday. She last volunteered with us on 3/3.”

“In an abundance of caution, I’ve decided to shut the food bank down for one week while we reassess,” the post continued. “I will update next week on status.”

The Facebook message also encouraged those who had planned on coming to the food bank on Tuesday to consider seeking assistance from the Edmonds and Lynnwood food banks.

The Concern for Neighbors Food Bank has been in operation since 1971 and distributes food Tuesday mornings to approximately 100 families per week.

Information on the Edmonds Food Bank can be found at edmondsfoodbank.org; for info on the Lynnwood Food Bank, click www.lynnwoodfoodbank.org.

— By Doug Petrowski