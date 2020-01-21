MLT Comprehensive Plan amendments due Feb. 8

The deadline for submitting applications to amend the City of Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan in 2020 is Friday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications must be returned to the City of Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace. An application fee applies. Application forms are available at the Interim City Hall and online at: www.cityofmlt.com/172.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based 20-year plan that guides the city’s livability. It includes goals, policies, and a land use map indicating where land use districts (such as single family, community business, or industrial areas) are located throughout Mountlake Terrace. With limited exceptions, the City may update its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year. It is anticipated that the 2020 update will be completed by the end of June 2020.

By considering amendments to the citywide Comprehensive Plan, Mountlake Terrace ensures the plan reflects appropriate goals and policies for the community and is consistent with state laws. Proposed amendments may address changes to the Comprehensive Plan map or to specific policies in the plan and subarea plans.

Individuals can initiate amendments by application. To be considered in the 2020 update process, an application must be received by Feb. 8. Applications deemed complete will be considered for adoption in conjunction with any other updates.

Any decision to amend the plan would be made by the city council. Public hearings on Comprehensive Plan amendments are tentatively scheduled for spring of 2020, with any approved amendments adopted by June 30.

For more information about applying for a Comprehensive Plan amendment, or to confirm meeting dates, refer to the Comprehensive Plan webpage at www.cityofmlt.com/172.