MLT commuters: North City Jazz Walk closing five blocks of 15th Ave NE Aug. 13

A heads up for Mountlake Terrace residents who commute on 15th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline.
The North City Jazz Walk is being held along five blocks of 15th Avenue Northeast Tuesday, Aug. 13, with five blocks closed to vehicles between Northeast 175th and 180th Streets starting at around 5:30 p.m.
More information on the event is here.
