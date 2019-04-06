MLT Community Senior Center spring lunch and performance set for April 18

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is sponsoring a spring lunch and performance by Debbie Dimitre from noon-3 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

This event was originally set to be a Velentine’s Lunch in February, but was canceled due to the weather. Tickets purchased for the February lunch will be honored at this event.

Tickets are available at the senior center’s welcome desk. For more information, call 425-672-2407 or email [email protected]

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.