MLT Community Giving Tree returns to support Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

The City of Mountlake Terrace has launched the second round of this year’s Community Giving Tree at the Recreation Pavilion to help with food distribution for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

Tags are now available on the tree with each tag listing a specific food or household item requested by the food bank. Community members are invited to take a tag, purchase the listed item and return the donation to the Recreation Pavilion by Sunday, Dec. 21 for distribution to families in need.

City staff will collect and deliver all donated items to Concern for Neighbors ahead of the holidays.

“We want you to know how deeply grateful we are on behalf of our families,” Concerns for Neighbors wrote on social media. “Your time, care, and willingness to support our community during the holidays truly make a difference. These gifts bring not only joy, but hope, and that hope matters more than you know.”