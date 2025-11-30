MLT Community Foundation, City considering Food Forest partnership

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation (MLTCF) and the City of Mountlake Terrace are considering a partnership to develop a volunteer-driven Community Food Forest at Ballinger Park. The project would expand on the 2015 Ballinger Park Master Plan, which includes an orchard in its design.



According to a Foundation news release, a food forest is a sustainable, multilayered planting system modeled on natural forests and centered on food-producing plants. The Ballinger Park site would be called the Food Forest at Ballinger (FFAB) and would offer free harvest opportunities and hands-on learning about sustainable growing practices.

Those interested can learn more by attending the 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting in person or virtually. At that meeting, the Foundation will present an overview of what a food forest is, share plans for the Food Forest at Ballinger, and discuss updates related to the new Ballinger Organic Garden.

In addition, a Food Forest volunteer meeting is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8 at the Mountlake Terrace Library large meeting room. This kickoff meeting invites volunteers to help shape the future of the food forest.

Attendees will join small-group discussions about desired learning opportunities, fundraising and community engagement ideas, potential events, and ways to participate.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. RSVPs to ffab@mltcf.org by Dec. 6 are appreciated but not required.

To learn more about the Food Forest at Ballinger or the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, email ffab@mltcf.org or visit the Foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MLTCommunityFoundation

Since its founding in 2017, MLTCF has provided nearly $50,000 in community grants and assistance, organized local events and helped digitize the City’s historical records.