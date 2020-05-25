MLT Community Foundation cancels Terrace Tunes summer concerts

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation (MLTCF) said it has made “the difficult decision” to cancel the Terrace Tunes 2020 summer concerts. Following the lead of the 3rd of July and Tour de Terrace organizers, the concert series will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year would have been the third consecutive year the foundation put on summer concerts in Mountlake Terrace parks. Last year, a concert featured hometown band Eddie Spaghetti and the Meatballs at Terrace Creek (Candy Cane) Park and was sponsored by Hemlock State Brewing, Espresso Break and Pinnacle Roofing. This year, the community foundation was making plans with the City of Mountlake Terrace to jointly put on the concert series at several different Mountlake Terrace parks.

The Community Foundation worked for about two years with the MLT Senior Center and City of MLT on a plan to fund and build a new deck at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center that could also function as a stage for Ballinger Park. Through grant funding, the organizations were able to complete the deck/stage earlier this and had hopes that it could be used for concerts in the summer. “That will have to wait,” says MLTCF President Dustin DeKoekkoek, “but we’re already shifting our planning efforts to making the 2021 concerts even better.”

Learn more about the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation at MTLCF.org.