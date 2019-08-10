MLT Community Foundation announces grant recipients

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its recent round of Neighborhoods Fund projects:

– Bike racks and beautification at West Plaza’s 57th Avenue West alley. (This is where the U.S. Post office is located.)

– Metal tables for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

– Funding for supplies for the Ballinger Organic Garden.

– Expanded deck at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center.

– Campus landscape beautification at Cedar Way Elementary, by the Cedar Way Elementary Garden Club.

– Campus landscape beautification at Terrace Park Elementary, by the Terrace Park Elementary PTA.

Foundation President Dustin Dekoekkoek notes that the foundation may have access to some additional funds, “so don’t hesitate to contact us with your idea.” Email your proposal to [email protected].