MLT Coffee with the City resumes Wednesday, July 14

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting another virtual Coffee with the City event this Wednesday, July 14, from 6-7 p.m.

Each month you’ll hear via Zoom updates on what is happening in Mountlake Terrace. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and ask questions, share your thoughts or just listen in a casual setting with the city manager and staff members.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (071421). Or, click the meeting link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom application or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.