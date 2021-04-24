MLT Civic Campus flower artwork installed

The second of two art installations was installed Friday in the Jerry Smith Plaza, part of the new Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus on the corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. C.J. Rench’s wildflower metal sculptures with glass/resin flower petals was placed outside Mountlake Terrace City Hall.

The yellow center portion of each flower is designed to light up, although wiring wasn’t completed Friday.

Rench’s work joins three cast bronze sculptures by Louise McDowell, which were installed on the plaza two weeks ago.

— Photos by Nathan Blackwell