MLT Civic Campus construction to begin Jan. 2

Construction on the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus is set to begin Thursday, Jan. 2.

The Civic Campus, located at 23204 58th Ave. W., is currently home to the Mountlake Terrace Fire Station, library and police station, and also includes a vacant area where the former city hall stood from 1962-2010. After a 2008 ceiling collapse in the former city hall, operations were moved to rented space in 2009 and the old building was demolished in 2010.

The Civic Campus project has five main components:

– A new, two-story city hall of approximately 18,600 square feet that includes city council chambers, public lobby, offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, mechanical and electrical room, elevator, mud room and storage room.

– A one-story, 3,100-square-foot addition to the existing police station that includes a new sally port, two holding areas, secure interview room, detective area, restroom updates, ADA improvements, new entry area and break room and open area for patrol and training.

– A new parking lot that includes lighting, vehicle charging stations, landscaping, entry signage and striping.

– The Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza with terraced and open seating areas, water feature, sculptures by two artists, landscaping and lighting.

– Realignment of an existing stormwater line in front of the police station to provide room for the addition. This realignment work will be one of the first activities to take place, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

The main funding source for the project is a $12.5 million voter-approved bond that received nearly 70 percent approval in 2017. In 2018, the city council identified park impact fees as a funding source to design and construct a public plaza as part of redeveloping the site. In 2019, the city received a $300,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to help fund the design and construction of a water feature on the plaza.

The Civic Campus is connected to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center via Veterans Memorial Park. Construction will be completed by the end of 2020.

For more information on the Civic Campus Redevelopment Project, visit www.cityofmlt.com/1922.