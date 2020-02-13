MLT city offices to be closed on Presidents’ Day; Rec Pavilion on regular schedule

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 for the Presidents’ Day Holiday. As a result of the holiday, the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s regular meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Recreation Pavilion and pool will be open and operating on a regular schedule. Swim lessons will meet on the regular schedule. On Feb. 17, there will be a special Presidents’ Day recreation swim at the Pavilion from 2:30 to 4 p.m., added for this day only.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or www.mltrec.com or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.

