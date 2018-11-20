MLT city offices closed Nov. 22-23; special pool schedule at Pavilion

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool will have a special schedule during the holiday weekend with some time changes and adjusted swims from Nov. 21-25.

The schedule for the Thanksgiving weekend has been posted online at www.cityofmlt.com/531 and is also available at the Recreation Pavilion.

There are several time changes with early closures and late openings of the pool along with some special recreation swims. There are no swimming lessons scheduled from Nov. 21-25.

On Thursday, Nov. 22 the Recreation Pavilion will be closed for Thanksgiving.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425- 776-9173.