MLT city offices closed for Veterans Day; Rec Pavilion open

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day. The Recreation Pavilion, located at 5303 228th St. S.W., will be open regular hours.

On Sunday and Monday, Nov. 11 and 12, the Pavilion will run on a regular schedule including for lessons and swims. Any veteran who comes in to swim on either Nov. 11 or 12 will be admitted for free when they check in at the front desk.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or www.mltrec.com or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.