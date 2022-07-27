MLT City Hall, police station to open Aug. 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites the public to visit the new city hall and police station addition that will open to the public Monday, Aug. 1. City hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the police station is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The Civic Campus project includes a new 18,600-square-foot city hall, a 3,100-square-foot addition to the police station, and a public plaza. While there are still construction items on the punch list to be completed, they do not prevent the city from resuming in-person business.

“Thank you to our community for wholeheartedly supporting the $12.5 million bond measure that funded this project,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Clough. “Strong public participation in the planning and design process resulted in nearly 70% approval. As a community, we can all take great pride in that.”

City services have undergone changes over the past 28 months during the pandemic and project construction. During this time:

Utility billing has added an auto pay option. A transition between billing vendors is ongoing.

Permit submittal is now handled electronically.

City Council and board/commission meetings are held in hybrid format, meaning attendees can participate in person and online.

Passport applications will not be taken yet due to staffing and training needs, but the city would like to resume this service at a later date.

A self-service kiosk will be coming to the lobby. This is meant to help customers access the permit portal and other services.

To learn more about the Civic Campus reconstruction and city hall history, view the city’s YouTube video that was created in 2021 in partnership with MLTNews.com, Reefcombers Studio and W Video.