Here’s the agenda for the Thursday, Oct. 3, Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session:

– Update from Snohomish Health District

– Review of Washington State Department of Transportation JA account authorization for Main Street Project

– Review of financial policies

– Proclamation for Main Street Makeover Appreciation Week (Oct. 6-13

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.