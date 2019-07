Here are the highlights of the short agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session this Thursday, July 11:

– Discuss street naming of Van Ry Boulevard

– Review of City Council Subcommittee Recommendation for Planning Commission Member appointment

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.