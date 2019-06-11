MLT City Council to review Shoreline Master Program update at June 13 meeting

Among the items before the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, June 13 work/study session is a review the Shoreline Master Program (SMP) Periodic Update. A public hearing and adoption of a resolution stating the council’s intent to approve the update will take place on Monday, June 17.

The city is required to conduct a periodic assessment of the Shoreline Master Program plan and modify it, if necessary, to assure consistency with changes in state law and city codes since the last update. The SMP was last amended in 2013. This update is to be completed by June 30, 2019, and at least every eight years thereafter. Only minor amendments are anticipated.

The Shoreline Management Act regulates designated shorelines to achieve “no net loss of ecological functions” on, and next to, these areas. Lake Ballinger is the only designated shoreline in Mountlake Terrace and encompasses the portion of the lake within the city limits, Ballinger Island, the first 200 feet landward of the lake’s ordinary high water mark, and associated floodplains and wetland areas. More information is available at www.cityofmlt.com/247.

Other items on the June 13 work/study session agenda include a Finance 101 discussion and a review of the 2019 first quarter police department report.

The June 13 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see that agenda here.

And the city notes that if you are unable to attend the June 17 public hearing on the Shoreline Master Program, written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. that day to the attention of the City Clerk, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 or via email: [email protected] Your written comments will become part of the permanent record. For more information, contact 425-744-6207.

Review of 2019 First Quarter Police Department Report