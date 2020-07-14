MLT City Council to review recreation and parks master plan during July 16 work session

Reviewing the scope of work for the city’s Recreation, Parks and Open Space Master Plan and city department performance measures are among the items on the Thursday, July 16, Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session agenda.

The remote meeting will be conducted via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Those who want to listen via telephone can call 1-253-215-8782. The webinar ID (874 7020 4226) and the password is (07 16 2020).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (874 7020 4226) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (07 16 2020).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or mail them to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for July 16 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence.

You can see the complete July 16 meeting agenda here.