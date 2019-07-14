MLT City Council to review department performance measures during July 15 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its July 15 meeting is scheduled to review performance measures for the various city departments during the first six months of 2019.

The council is also set to discuss a proposal to rename the current Gateway Boulevard after Van Ry, a long-time city engineering employee.

Also on the agenda is approval of a recommendation to appoint Douglas Hoffman to a vacant term on the city’s Planning Commission, following the upcoming retirement of Chair Alice Kier.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.