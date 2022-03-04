MLT City Council to meet Sunday for work/study retreat

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a special work/study session retreat virtually Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. to review its work plan.

Sunday’s retreat will provide councilmembers with time to have in-depth conversations about strategies and policy goals for the next six years. Potential topics include communication and engagement, community identity and inclusiveness, economic development, environmental stewardship, events, housing, recreation and parks, and transportation. The special work/study session is also one of the early steps toward drafting the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget that will be completed later this year.

The council typically holds one or more special meetings each year to discuss their goals and accompanying work plans.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (875 4032 1712) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (030622).

The work/study retreat’s agenda can be viewed here.