MLT City Council to meet Saturday for annual work/study retreat

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold its annual special work/study session retreat virtually Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. A discussion about community priorities and goal setting is among the items on the agenda for Saturday’s retreat. Those topics are broken down into five categories including: events, parks, recreation, housing and social services.

The community events portion will include brainstorming ideas and conversations about how to utilize the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza for city gatherings and socializing after construction at the redeveloped Civic Campus is completed.

Other items on the agenda include:

–Welcome with Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright to help set the session’s tone.

–A “colors” exercise with Councilmember Rick Ryan, which is intended to help the councilmembers better understand how each individual communicates during their decision-making process.

–Council operating protocols and parliamentary procedure informative reminder with City Manager Scott Hugill.

–A closing summary of progress made.

Saturday’s session is anticipated to last approximately four hours including time for short breaks.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (820 1687 1401) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (02 20 21).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.