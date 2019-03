The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its Monday, April 1 meeting to honor retiring Police Commander Doug Hansen, receive an update on the Civic Campus project and approve 2019-2021 City Council Goals.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.