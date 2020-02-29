MLT City Council to hold public hearing March 2 on PNT Townhomes proposal

The main item on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Monday, March 2 business meeting agenda is a public hearing on — and possible approval of — a proposal from PNT Townhomes to redevelop three single-family home lots located in the Town Center boundaries — at 22902, 22904 and 22906 56th Ave. W. just north of 230th Street Southwest.

The project proposed by Tukwila-based Summit Townhomes calls for demolishing all existing structures and subdividing the .56-acre parcel into 16 lots. The new development would include three buildings with five to six units in each building, Johnson said. It will provide for 29 parking spaces — six more than city code requires. The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission reviewed the proposal and recommended council approval. The council heard an overview of the proposal during its Feb. 18 business meeting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.