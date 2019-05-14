MLT City Council to hear report on homelessness at May 16 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, May 16 work/study session will begin with a presentation on issues surrounding homelessness in Snohomish County.

Mary Jane Brell Vujovic, director of Snohomish County Human Services, and Dr. Robin Fenn, superintendent of the Verdant Health Commission, will address the extent of the problem on a local, regional and national level. They will also talk about the legal decisions and precedents that influence how cities and counties address the homeless issue — including those dealing with camping on public property.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Review of the new Terrace Townhomes fee simple subdivision, a proposed 12-unit townhome development at 4907 216th Pl. S.W.

– Review of a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a purchase/sale agreement and other necessary documents to purchase 1.78 acres of property adjacent to Terrace Creek Park through the Snohomish County Conservation Futures Grant Program.

Update on Enterprise Content Management (ECM) system Project designed to ensure compliance with applicable laws regarding the retention of public records.

– Review of the city’s updated public records policy.

– Review of a supplement to the Sound Transit support services agreement with Otak, Inc.

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220. You can see the complete agenda here.