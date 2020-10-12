MLT City Council to hear budget presentations during two work/study sessions this week

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold two special work/study sessions this week to accommodate department budget presentations — on Wednesday, Oct.14, and Thursday, Oct. 15. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. via telephone and internet.

The agenda for the Oct. 14 meeting includes the South County Fire annual report and 2021-2022 department budget presentations for recreation services, parks services, property management and public safety (police and municipal court). The Oct. 15 meeting agenda includes 2021-2022 budget presentations from the city council/city manager/community relations, administrative services, public works/engineering services, and community and economic development.

Here is the remote access information for both meetings:

Oct. 14:

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (815 7192 1714). Password is (10 14 20).To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (815 7192 1714) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (10 14 20).

Oct. 15:

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (833 2568 7534). Password is (10 15 20).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (833 2568 7534) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (10 15 20).

To submit public comment for either meeting, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for Oct. 14/ Oct. 15 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

