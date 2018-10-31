MLT City Council to discuss water rate study during Nov. 1 work/study session

A review of findings from a recent water rate study plus a variety of items related to Sound Transit’s light rail project are included in the agenda for the Thursday, Nov. 1 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session.

The council is also set to review the design agreement with Sound Transit for the Main Street Revitalization Project and Lynnwood Link Project Improvements at 236th Street Southwest and will also review the proposed 2019-2020 biennial budget.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.