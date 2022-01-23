MLT City Council to discuss long-range topics during Jan. 24 special meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, January 24, to identify areas of further discussion at an upcoming retreat.

The council has set a retreat the afternoon of Sunday, March 6 to have in-depth conversations about strategies and policy goals for the year ahead. Both Monday’s meeting and the March retreat are open to the public.

To attend Monday’s special 7 p.m. meeting via Zoom, use meeting ID 839 5688 9697 and passcode 012422, or click: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83956889697. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782.