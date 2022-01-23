MLT City Council to discuss long-range topics during Jan. 24 special meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, January 24, to identify areas of further discussion at an upcoming retreat.
The council has set a retreat the afternoon of Sunday, March 6 to have in-depth conversations about strategies and policy goals for the year ahead. Both Monday’s meeting and the March retreat are open to the public.
To attend Monday’s special 7 p.m. meeting via Zoom, use meeting ID 839 5688 9697 and passcode 012422, or click: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83956889697. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.