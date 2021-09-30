MLT City Council to discuss grant contract for Ballinger Park, Hall Creek restoration project

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will discuss at its Sept. 30 work/study session a grant contract with the Washington State Department of Commerce for more than $807,000 in funding to assist with the Ballinger Park and Hall Creek restoration project. It is also set to review several on-call work orders and supplemental work contracts.

Additional items on Thursday’s agenda include:

– Review of engineering on-call work order – water emergency response plan

– Review of engineering on-call work order – on-site permit review support

– Review of Main Street Revitalization design supplement – Phase II right-of-way acquisition sub-consultant

– Review of fog seal and pavement marking repair small works contract

– Discussion of HASCO interlocal agreement

– Review of ordinance amending MTMC 2.10.100 and 2.10.120C related to voting and posting requirements

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (830 2502 8219) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (09 30 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.