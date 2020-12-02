MLT City Council to discuss Evergreen Playfield turf, review tranportation master plan Dec. 3

Discussion of Evergreen Playfield turf field design and funding, and a review of city’s transportation master plan are among the agenda items the Mountlake Terrace City Council will consider during its work/study session this Thursday, Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m.

Prior to the work/study session, the council will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. to conduct the annual performance evaluation for City Manager Scott Hugill.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Review of the 222nd Street vacation ordinance.

– Introduction of the Cedar Park preliminary fee simple unit lot subdivision.

– Review of a contract for a new phone system.

– Review of 2021-2022 budget ordinance.

– Discussion of utility discount for low-income senior and disabled residents

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID (864 8639 8844). Passcode is (12 03 20). To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (864 8639 8844) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (12 03 20).

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.