MLT City Council to discuss city financial reports, policies during Sept. 17 business meeting

City finances will be a major topic for discussion during the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Monday, Sept. 17 business meeting.

The council is scheduled to review the city’s second quarter financial report, six-year financial forecast and financial policies during the meeting.

Also on the council agenda:

– Premera Blue Cross Recognition

– Council liaison reports

– Approval and authorization for Mayor to execute a letter of reprimand. (See more in our earlier story.)

And as part of the consent calendar, the council is set to:

-Approve agreements with the State Department of Commerce for Main Street Phase 1 funding.

– Approve Otak Contract Supplement No. 2 for Sound Transit consultant services (to be funded by Sound Transit).

-Approve the appointment of Janice Patterson to an interim vacant position on the city’s Arts Advisory Commission. The position expires June 30, 2021.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.