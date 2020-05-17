MLT City Council to consider parks grant applications during May 18 remote meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to consider several action items during its remote meeting Monday, May 18, including a resolutions approving four grant applications for various parks projects.

The agenda includes:

– Approval of professional services agreement with SAFEbuilt, LLC for on-call plan review and inspection services. While the city has a building official, a building inspector and a part-time electrical inspector who handle the daily business of permit reviews and inspections, this contractor would be used for high permit volume to assist with additional permit review on complex structural plans.

– Approval of an interlocal agreement for a BikeLink grant with the City of Lynnwood — funded by the Verdant Health Commission — that will allow the city to be reimbursed for related project costs.

– Adoption of resolutions to apply for four grants: a Land Water Conservation Fund grant for Evergreen Playfield #3, a Youth Athletic Facilities grant for Evergreen tennis courts, a Washington Wildlife Recreation Program local parks grant for Evergreen Playfield restrooms and an Aquatic Land Enhancement Account grant for Ballinger Park viewing platform and trails.

– Adoption of a resolution to extend until Aug. 17, 2020 an interlocal agreement with the City of Edmonds and the Ronald and Olympic View sewer districts regarding sewage treatment at the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant.

The meeting will take place online starting at 7 p.m. and the public will not be allowed to attend in person, per Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. You may watch the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782 . To watch the meeting online, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join ; 2) Enter meeting ID (824 9052 7567) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (7761161).