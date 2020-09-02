MLT City Council Thursday to hear report on Ballinger Park/Hall Creek restoration, review CARES funding contracts

A report on the Ballinger Park/Hall Creek Restoration Project and a review of contracts with nonprofits for federal CARES Act funding are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s remote work/study session agenda for this Thursday, Sept. 3, beginning at 7 p.m.

The council will also review a resolution for a recreation program refund policy and and an amendment to ARC Architect contract for the Civic Campus project.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (817 8581 9106). Password is (09 03 20).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (817 8581 9106) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (09 03 20).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for September 3 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence.