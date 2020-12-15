MLT City Council set to review Ballinger Park Waterfront design during Dec. 17 work/study session

A review of the Ballinger Park Waterfront Design and the 2021 salary ordinance are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Dec. 17 work/study session agenda.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Review of the 2021-2022 interlocal agreement for Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force

– Review of on-call material testing services agreements

– Review of professional services contracts with the Johnston Group for federal lobbying services and Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs for state lobbying services.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (879 2154 5497) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (12 17 20).

To submit public comment, please email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night.

You can see the complete agenda here.