MLT City Council set to interview applicants for vacant seat Jan. 30-31

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold two special meetings — one on Monday, Jan. 30 and the other on Tuesday, Jan. 31 — to interview the 12 candidates who have applied for the council’s vacant Position 3 seat.

Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., and will also be available for viewing remotely via Zoom and YouTube.

Interviews for Jan. 30 include:

Candidate 1 6:05 – 6:25 p.m. Marcel Englmaier

Candidate 2 6:30 – 6:50 p.m. Amy Langfeldt

Candidate 3 6:55 – 7:15 p.m. Stephen Barnes

Candidate 4 7:20 – 7:40 p.m. Robert (Rory) Paine Donovan

Candidate 5 7:45 – 8:05 p.m. William Paige, Jr.

Candidate 6 8:10 – 8:30 p.m. Ned Daniels

Candidate 7 8:35 – 8:55 p.m. William Moore

Interviews for Jan. 31 include:

Candidate 8 6:05 – 6:25 p.m. Nicholas Bennett

Candidate 9 6:30 – 6:50 p.m. Isaac Harrison

Candidate 10 6:55 – 7:15 p.m. Monique Moore

Candidate 11 7:20 – 7:40 p.m. Michael Bus

Candidate 12 7:45 – 8:05 p.m. Mahoud Mansour

You can read a summary of the candidates’ responses to the council applications in our earlier story here. A 13th candidate in that story, Joe Cross, is no longer on the applicant list.

It’s possible the council may appoint the new councilmember on Jan. 31. following the council’s second round of interviews.

For those who want to watch remotely, the Zoom meeting ID for Jan. 30 is 827 9451 4386 and the passcode is 98043. For Jan. 31, the Zoom meeting ID is 886 5310 0248 and the passcode is 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed above for either meeting.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.