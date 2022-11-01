MLT City Council set to discuss state, federal legislative agendas Nov. 3

State and federal legislative updates, the third quarter police department report and a proposed city ordinance related to trespass warnings on city property are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study agenda for Thursday, Nov. 3.

The meeting will begin at 7. p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend online, go to zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID 873 6116 0655 and passcode 110322). To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed below. You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.