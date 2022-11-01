MLT City Council set to discuss state, federal legislative agendas Nov. 3

State and federal legislative updates, the third quarter police department report and a proposed city ordinance related to trespass warnings on city property are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study agenda for Thursday, Nov. 3.
The meeting will begin at 7. p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend online, go to zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID 873 6116 0655 and passcode 110322). To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed below. You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
You can see the complete meeting agenda here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.