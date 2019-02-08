MLT City Council set to appoint new councilmember during Saturday special meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meet as scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 to appoint a new Position 2 councilmember.

Twelve Mountlake Terrace residents originally applied for appointment to the seat, left vacant following the December death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith. One of the candidates dropped out shortly after the application deadline closed and a second candidate — Alvaro Guillen — just withdrew, said City Clerk and Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

Despite the cancellation of many events region-wide due to the weekend’s winter storm, Olsen said a decision was made to keep the special council meeting on Feb. 9, due to the difficulty of scheduling six council members and 10 candidates.

Olsen said that City Manager Scott Hugill has offered to provide rides for any applicants who have trouble getting to and from the interviews, which will be in the Council Chambers on second floor of Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W.

The interview process will come after a brief business meeting at 10 a.m. The council will review and select candidate interview questions, followed by the actual interviews starting at 10:45 a.m. The interview process will be recorded but will not be live-streamed, in an effort to ensure that candidates can’t hear the questions and answers in advance, Olsen said. In addition, candidates who have not yet been interviewed are being asked not to sit in on the other candidates’ interviews for the same reason.

“We are trying to give everyone a level playing field by asking the applicants to not listen in on the questions before their turns,” she said. Applicants are welcome to stay after they interview, she added.

The interview schedule is as follows:

10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Crystal Gamon

11:10 – 11:30 a.m. Stephen Barnes

11:35 – 11:55 a.m. Judi Smith

Noon – 12:20 p.m. Michael Juzwick

12:25 – 12:45 p.m.(Theresa Rivkin

12:50 – 1:10 p.m. Dale Newman

Lunch recess from 1:10-1:40 p.m.

1:40 – 2:00 p.m. Isaac Harrison

2:05 – 2:25 p.m. Steve Woodard

2:30 – 2:50 p.m. Erin Murray

2:55 – 3:15 p.m. Eric Valpey

