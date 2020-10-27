MLT City Council set Oct. 29 to discuss 66th Ave W paving project, continue 2021-22 budget review

Among the items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Oct. 29 work/study session: an update on the 66th Avenue West pavement reconstruction project and continued discussion of the city’s proposed 2021-2022 biennial budget.

Other agenda. items include:

– Review of the 2020 third quarter police department report

– Discussion of pet licensing

– Review of a resolution to set a public hearing date for a proposed 222nd street vacation

– Discussion of utility discounts for low-income senior citizens and the disabled

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID (840 1014 2781). Passcode is (10 29 20).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (840 1014 2781) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (10 29 20).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for Oct. 29 City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

You can see the complete Oct. 29 meeting agenda here.